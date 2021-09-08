Envest Global ED: Set of large scale investors 'looking to make change' across all industries

Envest Global executive director (ED) Brett Mitsch, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) "you've got a really strong set of…large scale investors who are looking to make change, not just in the airline industry, but across all industries around… dealing with climate change". Mr Mitsch said there is a "concerted effort" from the investor community to "understand where their risks are from", from both a climate change perspective and a greenhouse gas emissions perspective.