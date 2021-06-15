EnTrust Global & SVPGlobal acquire DVB Bank's AIM/AAM businesses, forming Deucalion Aviation

EnTrust Global and funds managed by Strategic Value Partners (SVPGlobal) completed (14-Jun-2021) the acquisition of DVB Bank Group's Aviation Investment Management (AIM) and Aviation Asset Management (AAM) businesses. The deal results in the formation of Deucalion Aviation Limited, with the transfer of AIM/AAM employees and operating infrastructure into the newly formed company. AIM/AAM contracts that have not transferred to Deucalion at closing are expected to transfer in the near future. Deucalion will serve as a global platform with the ability to invest across the capital spectrum to provide solutions to airlines and aviation investors. The new business will be led by Jon Skirrow and Stephan Sayre, with the support of EnTrust Global and SVPGlobal. Deucalion is a servicer for over 170 aircraft on lease to 86 airlines with clients including banks, investors, financiers and lessors. [more - original PR]