Enter Air signed (07-Oct-2017) a contract with TUI for summer 2018 and winter 2018/2019, reflecting a 28% year-on-year increase in contract value. Routes covered by the agreement include long haul and Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated services. Enter Air CMO Andrzej Kobielski said the agreement is part of the carrier's strategy to expand cooperation with key partners. [more - original PR - Polish]