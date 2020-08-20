Enter Air to acquire two additional 737 MAX 8s, with options for another two
Enter Air expanded (19-Aug-2020) a commitment for Boeing 737 family aircraft with a new order for two 737 MAX 8s and options for two additional aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled within the next seven years. Enter Air and Boeing also reached an agreement to postpone the delivery of four previously ordered aircraft for two years. Enter Air director general Grzegorz Polaniecki said the delivery schedule for existing orders was revised in response to current market conditions. The carrier's fleet includes 22 737NGs and two 737 MAX aircraft. When the new purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air's 737 MAX fleet will expand to 10 aircraft. Mr Polaniecki added: "Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Polish]