EngineStands24 to open a new hub in Dubai by 1Q2019

EngineStands24, a subsidiary of Magnetic MRO, announced (09-Nov-2018) plans to launch a new logistics centre in Dubai in 1Q2019. The new hub will store engine stands for narrowbody aircraft engines, including those for CFM56-5A/B, CFM56-7B and V2500. The warehouse will also be supplemented with a range of widebody aircraft engine stands. The company is working to establish engine stand hubs in the US and Southeast Asia. EngineStands24 head Daiva Žemaitė stated: "Without doubt, Dubai is a strategic location for us, since it is situated in the heart of one of the largest aviation markets. Moreover, being next to Al Maktoum International Airport and just half an hour drive from Dubai International, our new hub will be able to deliver engine stands to major world locations within just a couple of days or even hours". [more - original PR]