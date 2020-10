ENAV announced (29-Oct-2020) it signed two three-year ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) sustainability linked term loans totalling EUR150 million. The bilateral agreements comprise a loan of EUR100 million with Intesa Sanpaolo and EUR50 million with Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. The two Italian banks will both act as original lender and sustainability coordinator. [more - original PR]