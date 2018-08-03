ENAV expecting similar levels of traffic in 2H2018 as 1H2018

ENAV SpA issued (02-Aug-2018) its business outlook for 2H2018, based on "first data observed" in Jul-2018. ENAV said initial data "confirms the air traffic growth trend observed so far and leads us to expect that this year's end-of-year result, in terms of service units, will be similar to the levels recorded in this first half". Such growth would enable ENAV's parent company to position itself within the so-called dead band with regard to coverage of traffic risk (+/-2% of the traffic budgeted for in the performance plan). Any further increases in traffic and the related revenues should, therefore, be to the "total benefit of the group". [more - original PR]