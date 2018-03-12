ENAV board approves 2018-2022 business plan, will invest EUR650m over next five years

ENAV SpA's board approved (12-Mar-2018) the 2018-2022 business plan, based on an "agile and future proof operating model leveraging on technological innovation". The plan is built around the regulatory context defined by the Single European Sky. ENAV said it will also benefit from a "simplified organisation" to allow for a "more effective planning of operating costs and long-term investments". Other details of the plan include:

Internal financing of EUR650 million to develop and implement new technological platforms, train personnel and modernisation of infrastructure;

Consolidation of the current four area control centres (ACCs) at Rome, Milan, Padua and Brindisi into two ACCs in Rome and Milan;

Brindisi and Padua to be reconfigured into two remote tower hubs, which will manage traffic at "a number airports from a distance" and develop remote ATC technology;

Optimisation of the overall workforce and a more balanced distribution of workloads on all operating structures, without having to resort to layoffs, but rather through "an active policy of natural attrition management";

Add or optimise the following systems: Data link, medium term conflict detection, flight data processor. The investment will also develop the 'E-Net 2' network, which is a Full IP Multiprotocol Label Switching operational network;

Continue to grow in non-regulated business, both in Italy and abroad. This includes positioning itself as a reference operator for the development of drones, a market which is "still in an embryonic phase". [more - original PR]