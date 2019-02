ENAIRE inaugurated (26-Feb-2019) a new EUR26.5 million Area Control Centre (ACC) in Valencia. ENAIRE's ATM centre in Valencia handled 188,000 operations in 2018, 70% of which were international. The figure is expected to exceed 200,000 operations in 2019. The centre manages 59,000sqkm of airspace and employs 76 ATM controllers and 55 non controllers. [more - original PR - Spanish]