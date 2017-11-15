NATS and ENAIRE partner to identify areas of ATM improvement at Barcelona El Prat

NATS signed (13-Nov-2017) a cooperation agreement with ENAIRE to identify areas for ATM improvement at Barcelona El Prat Airport. The cooperation will explore:

Analysis on optimising the use of the existing infrastructure;

Optimisation of the procedures in order to shorten the time difference between arriving and departing traffic;

Advice on implementing new systems to maximise the efficiency of runaway use, such as implementation of time based separation techniques, and the use of flight data via the data link provided by Mode S radars;

Analysis on procedures of unsuccessful approaches and standard departures to reduce the distance between different traffic;

Improvement of the procedures and tasks of air traffic controllers in charge of approaches, in situations of visual separation or slipstream turbulence.

Results of the initial cooperation are expected to be available in the next 10 months. [more - original PR]