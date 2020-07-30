ENAC revises long term pax forecast to 300m p/a by 2035

ENAC president Nicola Zaccheo reported (29-Jul-2020) the organisation has shifted its traffic growth forecast timeframe for Italian airports by five years and is now anticipating a volume of 300 million passengers p/a by 2035. ENAC stated it will propose to increase the investments in the fields of intermodality, digitalisation and environmental sustainability, as well as investments in new infrastructure and equipment in order to ensure a new concept of airport security in light of COVID-19. ENAC will also push for adequate emphasis to the cargo sector, promoting investments that allow for an "adequate development and to seize the important opportunities offered by the market". [more - original PR]