20-Jul-2018 10:40 AM
ENAC revokes operating authorisation of Cabo Verde Airlines in Italy
ENAC revoked (19-Jul-2018) authorisation of Cabo Verde Airlines to operate in Italy, following the airline causing "inconvenience to hundreds of passengers" due to cancellations. ENAC asserted plans to monitor the airline's compliance with EU passenger compensation regulation. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline's GSA in Italy, Discover the World, said Cabo Verde Airlines will suspend all operations at Rome Fiumicino Airport from 31-Jul-2018 due to a lack of available aircraft. [more - original PR - Italian]