ENAC DG: Air transport demand must go hand in hand with passenger needs

ENAC DG Alessio Quaranta stated (13-Mar-2018) greater demand for air transport in Italy "must go hand in hand with the needs of the passengers, who are the engine of the system". Mr Quaranta called for airlines and airports to work towards a high quality of service. "It is a challenge that must be pursued and won so that national air transport continues to be a driving force for our economy and to compete at a high level on the international scene", he concluded.