ENAC awards AOC and Air Transport Operating Licence to Italia Trasporto Aereo

ENAC awarded (18-Aug-2021) the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and the Air Transport Operating Licence to Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), granting the carrier approval to start selling airfares. ENAC president Pierluigi Di Palma said the hope is that the new "national reference company" will contribute to the restart of Italy's air transport sector. ENAC will continue with institutional and technical tasks to ensure ITA's operational start-up is in compliance with public interests and the rights of passengers. [more - original PR - Italian]