Norwegian Govt approves construction of New Bodo Airport

Norway's Bodø Kommune announced (20-Jun-2017) Norway's Government has approved construction of New Bodo Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the project would see the existing Bodo Airport relocated 900m south, and require investment from NOK4.5 billion (EUR507 million) to NOK5 billion (EUR563 million). Bodø Mayor Ida Pinnerød said the decision "deserves praise". The project is scheduled for completion in 2025. [more - original PR - Norwegian]