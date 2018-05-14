Emirates welcomes confirmation of UAE-US air transport agreement

Emirates welcomed (12-May-2018) the conclusion of informal technical discussions between the UAE and US, in which the countries' air transport agreement was fully preserved. Emirates said the discussions guarantee "complete commercial flexibility that benefits consumers, communities, and the economies of both countries". The airline confirmed: "There is no freeze on any of the operating rights prescribed in the air transport agreement or any tacit undertakings to do so", and added: "The UAE and its designated carriers are, and have been at all times in full compliance with the agreement, and that there were never any violations of the agreement by UAE carriers". [more - original PR]