Emirates unveils new 777 cabins

Emirates unveiled (12-Nov-2017) refreshed interiors for its Boeing 777 aircraft, including new first class private suites. The suites feature floor to ceiling sliding doors with up to 40sqft of space each and are arranged in a 1-1-1 layout. The middle seats feature "virtual windows" which project the view from outside the aircraft in real time. The suites were created in collaboration with Boeing, Rockwell Collins interior systems, Panasonic, Jacques Pierre Jean Design studio and design firm Teague. The multi million dollar cabin refresh also includes full flat leather seats in business class with personal minibars, adjustable leather headrests in economy class and upgraded IFE systems in all cabins. The latest Emirates 777 with the new features will enter commercial service on Brussels and Geneva services on 01-Dec-2017. The airline has 165 777s in its fleet and 164 on firm order. [more - original PR]