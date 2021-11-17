Emirates to retrofit an additional 105 A380s and 777s with premium economy from 2022

Emirates Airline announced (16-Nov-2021) a major programme to retrofit 105 aircraft with its premium economy cabin over 18 months, in addition to the six A380s scheduled for delivery with four cabin classes by Dec-2021. 53 Boeing 777s will have five economy class rows removed to install 24 premium economy seats in 2-4-2 configuration, while 52 additional A380s will have 56 premium economy seats installed at the front of the main deck in the same layout. The carrier is also considering installing an upgraded business class product on its 777 fleet with new seats in 1-2-1 configuration. The project is scheduled to commence in late 2022 and will be delivered entirely at Emirates' engineering facility in Dubai. [more - original PR]