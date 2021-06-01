Become a CAPA Member
1-Jun-2021 11:06 AM

Emirates to resume Venice service, increase Milan frequency in Jul-2021

Emirates Airline announced (01-Jun-2021) plans to resume three times weekly Dubai-Venice service from 01-Jul-2021, following the establishment of a bilateral travel corridor between Italy and the UAE. The carrier will also increase frequency to Milan from eight to 10 times weekly in Jul-2021, comprising daily Dubai-Milan-New York service and three times weekly Dubai-Milan. The adjustments will bring Emirates' Italian operations to 21 weekly flights serving four destinations with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. [more - original PR]

