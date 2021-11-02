2-Nov-2021 6:20 AM
Emirates to recycle retired A380 & sell repurposed components in partnership with UAE companies
Emirates Airline signed (01-Nov-2021) an agreement with UAE based Falcon Aircraft Recycling under which its first retired A380 aircraft (A6-EDA, MSN 11) will be repurposed and recycled locally in an industry first initiative. A number of components will be repurposed in partnership with Wings Craft and sold as furniture, retail items and memorabilia to benefit Emirates Airline Foundation. [more - original PR]