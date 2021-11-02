Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Nov-2021 6:20 AM

Emirates to recycle retired A380 & sell repurposed components in partnership with UAE companies

Emirates Airline signed (01-Nov-2021) an agreement with UAE based Falcon Aircraft Recycling under which its first retired A380 aircraft (A6-EDA, MSN 11) will be repurposed and recycled locally in an industry first initiative. A number of components will be repurposed in partnership with Wings Craft and sold as furniture, retail items and memorabilia to benefit Emirates Airline Foundation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More