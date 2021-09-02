Emirates to receive final A380 in Nov-2021

Emirates announced (01-Sep-2021) it will receive three additional A380 aircraft in 2021, with its last aircraft on order scheduled to arrive in Nov-2021, bringing forward the original delivery timeline from Jun-2022. The deliveries will bring Emirates' total fleet of A380s to 118 in Nov-2021, including six aircraft equipped with premium economy seats in a four class configuration. The three new A380s will be fitted out with premium economy cabin as well as its latest A380 cabin interiors and signature features. [more - original PR]