4-Jul-2017 4:20 PM
Emirates to offer 'much more' than transport services by 2025
Emirates chief digital and innovation officer Christoph Mueller, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Jun-2017) the airline will offer "much more" than just transport services by 2025. Mr Mueller said: "The ticket, in its traditional form, will have been gone long ago and we will have expanded from transportation into travel and into lifestyle. We will not offer what we have, we will offer what the customer wants". [more - CAPA TV]