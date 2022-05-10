Emirates to launch premium economy on London, Paris and Sydney A380 services in summer 2022

Emirates Airline launched (09-May-2022) its full premium economy offering for deployment on high traffic A380 routes serving London, Paris and Sydney effective 01-Aug-2022. Sales for the onboard and ground product will launch effective 01-Jun-2022, with rollout expanding to Christchurch service in Dec-2022. Emirates president Tim Clark stated initial deployment is limited to six A380s currently fitted with premium economy, adding: "Our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets", and confirming plans to retrofit a further 67 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s, as previously reported by CAPA. The programme will bring Emirates' total premium economy fitted fleet to 126 aircraft and will be delivered alongside other cabin modernisation projects. Sir Tim also stated "the positive response and demand has been tremendous" following the release of the seating class in Jan-2021. [more - original PR]