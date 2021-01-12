Become a CAPA Member
12-Jan-2021 11:11 AM

Emirates to expand services to US and Brazil from Feb/Mar-2021

Emirates announced (11-Jan-2021) plans to expand operations in the Americas, as follows:

  • Dubai-Seattle: Resume four times weekly service with Boeing 777-200LR on 01-Feb-2021;
  • Dubai-Dallas: Resume three times weekly service with 777-200LR on 02-Mar-2021;
  • Dubai-San Francisco: Resume four times weekly service with 777-300ER on 02-Mar-2021;
  • New York JFK: Increase frequency to twice daily from 01-Feb-2021;
  • Los Angeles: Increase frequency to daily from 01-Feb-2021;
  • São Paulo: Increase frequency to five times weekly from 05-Feb-2021.

The addition of Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco will expand Emirates' North America network to 10 destinations. [more - original PR]

