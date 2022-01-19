Become a CAPA Member
19-Jan-2022 4:13 PM

Emirates suspends service to nine US destinations ahead of 5G launch

Emirates Airline, via its official website, announced (18-Jan-2022) the suspension of flights to a number of US destinations effective 19-Jan-2022 until further notice, citing operational concerns associated with the planned 5G network deployment. The ban applies to Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle while flights to New York, Los Angeles and Washington Dulles continue to operate as scheduled.

