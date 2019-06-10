Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Jun-2019 8:29 AM

Emirates SkyCargo opens new purpose-built pharmaceuticals facility in Chicago

Emirates SkyCargo announced (09-Jun-2019) it has significantly boosted its worldwide pharmaceuticals handling capabilities and infrastructure, having commenced handling pharmaceutical cargo at a new purpose-built facility in Chicago. The new facility will reinforce the carrier's its position as the global provider of air transport for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals. The 1000sqm facility is dedicated solely for pharmaceutical shipments, with scope for additional expansion and provides comprehensive protection for pharma cargo through temperature controlled zones for acceptance and delivery, pharma cargo build up and break down, storage and direct ramp access. Developed in partnership with ground handling company Maestro, the facility has a capacity of 15,000 tonnes of pharma shipments p/a. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More