Emirates signs MoU with Trip.com Group to expand reach in Chinese market

Emirates Airline signed (15-Jan-2020) an MoU with Chinese travel agency Trip.com Group. Emirates will further explore the Chinese market's potential by leveraging the user network of Trip.com Group. The carrier will expand its customer reach and penetration in the market through exclusive fares and tailor made products for the customer base of Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group will leverage Emirates brand awareness, in flight offerings and global network to support its globalisation strategy and usher in more diversified outbound travel solutions to meet the growing market demand. In the next phase of the strategic cooperation, Trip.com Group and Emirates will explore joint initiatives to provide members of their loyalty programmes with customised and exclusive offers. Emirates SVP commercial operations, far east Orhan Abbas said "China is a very important market for Emirates" and this new partnership will enable the carrier to "embark on a robust strategy aimed at boosting sales further" in the Chinese market. [more - original PR]