10-Nov-2017 3:06 PM

Emirates says margins continue to face strong downward pressure from increased competition

Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum stated (09-Nov-2017) the carrier's margins continue to face strong downward pressure from increased competition, while oil prices have risen and "we still face weak economic and uncertain political realities in many parts of the world". The carrier has improved revenue and profit performance despite those factors, Mr Al-Maktoum noted, saying the easing of the strong US dollar against other major currencies helped profitability. He added: "Moving forward, we will continue to keep a careful eye on costs while investing to grow our business and provide our customers with world-class products and services". [more - original PR]

