31-Dec-2021 9:17 AM
Emirates restores operations to reach 128 destinations with nearly 200 active aircraft
Emirates reported (30-Dec-2021) the following recovery highlights for 2021:
- Passenger network restored to 128 cities as of Dec-2021, including a new route to Miami launched in Jul-2021;
- Active fleet of 133 Boeing 777 aircraft and nearly 60 A380 aircraft at the end of 2021;
- Entered interline and codeshare partnerships with Aeromar, airBaltic, Airlink (South Africa), Azul, CemAir, Garuda Indonesia, Gulf Air, South African Airways and TAP Air Portugal;
- Reopened more than 120 lounges and partner facilities;
- Transported 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 80 destinations;
- Emirates Flight Training Academy graduated its 50th cadet as part of its second cohort of cadets.
Emirates chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stated: "Despite the recent rise of the Omicron variant and the slight slowdown it brought to our network, we are going into 2022 with optimism. We've built up some great momentum this year and expect business growth to pick up speed in 2022". [more - original PR]