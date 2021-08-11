Emirates reports healthy response to pre order duty free service

Emirates reported (10-Aug-2021) a healthy response from customers across all routes, since the soft launch of emiratesred.com in Jul-2021. Emirates customers may pre-order their duty free items from 21 days up to 40 hours before their departure. The service is currently available to customers in all classes, on all Emirates services departing from Dubai. Emirates will progressively offer this pre order service on services inbound to its Dubai hub. In the coming months, Emirates will expand its pre order product range to become the primary platform for adding travel add ons to any Emirates service, with more exclusive products including special tickets to some of Dubai's main attractions, bespoke items created for Emirates, and limited-edition items sourced from leading brands and vineyards. [more - original PR]