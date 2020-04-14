Become a CAPA Member
14-Apr-2020 12:10 PM

Emirates reduces schedule up to 31-Aug-2020

Emirates Airline made a number of changes to services scheduled up to 31-Aug-2020, including reduced service to markets with multiple daily frequencies between 01-May-2020 and 31-Aug-2020, though planned service is still expected to resume on 01-May-2020 (Routes Online, 11-Apr-2020). A majority of routes previously listed to resume from 01-Jul-2020 have also been rescheduled to resume from 01-Jun-2020 instead. Limited time passenger operations for Apr-2020 have also been adjusted, with operations reduced from five to just two services for the week of 12-Apr-2020. Dubai-Frankfurt service is now scheduled to operate three times weekly from 07-Apr-2020 to 18-Apr-2020 with Boeing 777-300ER, whilst Dubai-London Heathrow service is scheduled to operate four times weekly from 07-Apr-2020 to 19-Apr-2020 with 777-300ER. Service from Dubai to Brussels, Paris and Zurich, previously scheduled to continue operating until 18/19-Apr-2020, will now be suspended on 11/12-Apr-2020.

