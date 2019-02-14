Emirates reduces A380 orders in favour of A330neo and A350, A380 deliveries to cease in 2021

Airbus announced (14-Feb-2019) Emirates will reduce its A380 order book from 162 to 123 aircraft, following a review of its operations and in light of developments in aircraft and engine technologies. As a consequence, and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus will cease A380 deliveries in 2021. Emirates also ordered 40 A330-900 and 30 A350-900 aircraft. Airbus will start discussions with its social partners "in the next few weeks" regarding the 3000 to 3500 positions potentially impacted over the next three years. The company said the ongoing A320 ramp up and the new widebody order from Emirates will offer "a significant number of internal mobility opportunities". Airbus CEO Tom Enders said: "As a result of this decision we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production". He added: "The consequences of this decision are largely embedded in our 2018 full year results". Mr Enders also said Airbus will "continue to fully support the A380 operators". [more - original PR]