11-Apr-2018 11:07 AM

Emirates records more than 1m inflight WiFi connections in Mar-2018

Emirates reported (10-Apr-2018) a record of 1.04 million inflight WiFi connections in one month in Mar-2018. 94% of users connected with a smartphone and 2% used tablets. iOS phones accounted for twice as many connections as Android phones. 94% of users in Mar-2018 connected free of charge. More than 6000 passengers connected to WiFi on Dubai-Los Angeles service, making it the route with the most connections in Mar-2018. WiFi connectivity is available on more than 98% of Emirates' fleet. [more - original PR]

