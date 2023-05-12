Emirates records 'highest level of profit, revenue and cash balance in our history' in FY2022/2023

Emirates Group chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, commenting on the group's FY2022/2023 performance, stated (11-May-2023) "We not only returned to profitability, but we exceeded our targets to deliver the highest level of profit, revenue, and cash balance in our history". Sheikh Ahmed said: "We had anticipated the strong return of travel [in FY2022/2023], and as the last travel restrictions lifted and triggered a tide of demand, we were ready to expand our operations quickly and safely to serve our customers", adding: "We planned meticulously with our key partners and were ready to surf the tidal wave of rebound demand". He continued: "Our ongoing investments in our brand, and in our products and services, helped drive customer preference and position us favourably in the market", noting: "As a result, we have delivered a record financial performance and cash balance for our financial year". Sheikh Ahmed said the group expects to "remain profitable" in FY2023/2024, reporting "a strong positive outlook" and commenting: "We will work hard to hit our targets while keeping a close watch on inflation, high fuel prices, and political and economic uncertainty". [more - original PR]