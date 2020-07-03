Emirates processes nearly 650,000 refunds, returns more than USD517m

Emirates Airline announced (02-Jul-2020) it has processed nearly 650,000 refund requests and returned more than AED1.9 billion (USD517.3 million) to passengers. Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim stated: "Our average processing time for refunds has reduced from 90 days to 60, and as we see lower volumes of new requests we expect this rate to further improve. We still have over half a million refund requests to manage, and expect to clear these within the next two months". He called the COVID-19 pandemic a "black swan event no-one expected", explaining the carrier's decision to "doing what's right by our customers" as the reason for "why we ringfenced cash to honour refunds, and invested resources to expedite processing". [more - original PR]