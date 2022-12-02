Become a CAPA Member
2-Dec-2022 10:09 AM

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark named Executive Of The Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) Emirates president Sir Tim Clark was named Executive Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. As one of the founding members of the executive team of Emirates and a visionary for the future of air transport, Sir Tim has helped to transform global passenger flows. Sir Tim has charted Emirates' course through the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying his retirement to do so. As Emirates emerges strongly from the pandemic, Sir Tim has returned the airline to a state fitting of his legacy and ready for his eventual successor.

