Emirates preparing to launch world's first biometric path at Dubai Airport

Emirates stated (29-Oct-2018) it is preparing to launch the world's first "biometric path" at Dubai International Airport, which uses a mix of facial and iris recognition to allow passengers to check in, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates lounge, and board aircraft with biometric technology. The airline advised it is in an advanced stage of implementation with the testing programme already live and a pilot involving passengers to follow. Once internal tests are complete, Emirates will launch trials for biometric processing at other key customer points at the airport. The biometric path will cover departures, arrivals, transit, chauffeur drive connections and lounge access and will be initially focused on first and business class travellers before being extended to economy class passengers. Emirates is considering the potential of moving the technology to airports outside Dubai and also for its own dedicated crew check in facility. The technology will include "live" passenger tracking capability, which will improve security and the airline's ability to deliver more personalised services. [more - original PR]