31-Dec-2018 10:10 AM
Emirates outlines plans for 2019/20; launching 'biometric path' and premium economy
Emirates announced (30-Dec-2018) the following plans for 2019 and 2020:
- Launch world's first "biometric path" at Dubai International Airport "in the upcoming months". The system will feature a mix of facial and iris recognition across check in, immigration, lounge access and boarding;
- Introduce new premium economy product on A380 aircraft entering service from 2020;
- Planning cabin design for Boeing 777X aircraft;
- Introduce new fleet of 128 airside buses by 2020. [more - original PR]