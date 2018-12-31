Become a CAPA Member
31-Dec-2018 10:10 AM

Emirates outlines plans for 2019/20; launching 'biometric path' and premium economy

Emirates announced (30-Dec-2018) the following plans for 2019 and 2020:

  • Launch world's first "biometric path" at Dubai International Airport "in the upcoming months". The system will feature a mix of facial and iris recognition across check in, immigration, lounge access and boarding;
  • Introduce new premium economy product on A380 aircraft entering service from 2020;
  • Planning cabin design for Boeing 777X aircraft;
  • Introduce new fleet of 128 airside buses by 2020. [more - original PR]

