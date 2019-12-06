6-Dec-2019 10:50 AM
Emirates orders Boeing 777X full-flight simulators from CAE
CAE announced (05-Dec-2019) Emirates ordered two Boeing 777X full-flight simulators and associated training suites of the CAE XR Series models. The carrier also has options for four additional training suites. Emirates Airline COO Adel Al Redha said the new training equipment will ensure the carrier's flight deck crew are prepared to operate the 777X variants as they enter operation over the next two years. [more - original PR]