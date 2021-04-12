Become a CAPA Member
12-Apr-2021 6:05 AM

Emirates operates largest fully COVID-19 vaccinated flight with new A380

Emirates Airline operated (10-Apr-2021) commemorative service from Dubai with A380 equipment, carrying almost 400 fully COVID-19 vaccinated passengers and served by vaccinated ground and onboard crew. As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates surpassed 85% full vaccination of pilots and cabin crew, with over 35,000 employees receiving the vaccine in three months under the company's national programme. [more - original PR]

