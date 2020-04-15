Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2020 10:11 AM

Emirates offers coronavirus travel waiver policies, will extend ticket viability by 760 days

Emirates Airline announced (14-Apr-2020) it is offering the following travel waiver policies for passengers with travel affected by the coronavirus:

  • Refund: This remains available, with no penalties;
  • Travel voucher: This voucher would remain valid for one year from the issue date, with the option to extend for a second year;
  • Ticket: Passengers still holding tickets will have their tickets honoured, with all tickets booked before 31-May-2020 for travel up to 31-Aug-2020 to be automatically extended for 760 days. [more - original PR]

