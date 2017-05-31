Emirates to launch new first class in Nov-2017

Emirates confirmed (30-May-2017) plans to launch its new first class product at the Dubai Air Show in Nov-2017. The cabin will debut on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with six suites in a 1-1-1 layout, compared to the existing eight suites in a 1-2-1 layout. The new 777-300ER will also include new features in the business and economy class cabins. Emirates president Tim Clark said: "What our customers will see on Emirates' new 777s starting from November, will be a much bigger revamp that takes our onboard experience to the next level". [more - original PR]