Emirates modifies Emirates Skywards rewards programme

Emirates modified (03-May-2018) the Emirates Skywards rewards programme, adjusting the cost of buying or gifting miles to USD30 per 1000 miles, with transferring miles costing USD15 per 1000 miles. Transaction limits were also increased, enabling members to buy/gift up to 100,000 Skywards Miles p/a and transfer up to 50,000 p/a. The programme also enables members to reinstate expired miles, with members who have expired miles from six months prior now able to reinstate them at a nominal charge of USD20 per 1000. [more - original PR]