Emirates launches IATA Travel Pass trials on Dubai-Barcelona route

Emirates Airline launched (15-Apr-2021) IATA Travel Pass trials on its Dubai-Barcelona route. The digital passport solution will also be trialled on Emirates' Dubai-London Heathrow service, with plans to expand to other routes soon. Emirates COO Adel Al Redha commented: "We are pleased to have been pioneers [in] trialling this initiative in real time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience". [more - original PR]