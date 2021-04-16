Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2021 5:30 AM

Emirates launches IATA Travel Pass trials on Dubai-Barcelona route

Emirates Airline launched (15-Apr-2021) IATA Travel Pass trials on its Dubai-Barcelona route. The digital passport solution will also be trialled on Emirates' Dubai-London Heathrow service, with plans to expand to other routes soon. Emirates COO Adel Al Redha commented: "We are pleased to have been pioneers [in] trialling this initiative in real time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience". [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More