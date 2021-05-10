10-May-2021 12:15 PM
Emirates launches humanitarian airbridge to India
Emirates Airline launched (09-May-2021) a humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India to transport COVID-19 medical aid. Under the initiative Emirates will offer cargo capacity free of charge for NGOs on all flights serving its nine Indian destinations. The first Dubai-Delhi service under the initiative will transport over 12 tonnes of materials from the WHO and is coordinated by Dubai's International Humanitarian City. [more - original PR]