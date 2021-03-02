Emirates launches additional seat offering and excess baggage discounts

Emirates Airline launched (01-Mar-2021) a new economy class seat product, allowing passengers to book up to three additional seats to increase privacy and social distancing. Seat booking will be available at airport check in subject to availability and ranges from AED200 to AED600 (USD54.5 to USD163.4) per seat. The airline also introduced 35% to 60% discounts on excess baggage rates to support demand from passengers flying for essential travel. [more - original PR]