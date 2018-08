Emirates handled (01-Aug-2018) more than 105 million passengers on A380 aircraft since its first A380 service on 01-Aug-2008. The airline's A380s have operated more than 115,000 services, covering more than 1.5 billion km. Emirates operates the world's largest A380 fleet, with 104 aircraft in service and 58 on order. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Arabic]