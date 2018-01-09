Emirates Group Security and Etihad Aviation Group sign security cooperation MoU

Emirates Group Security and Etihad Aviation Group signed (09-Jan-2018) a MoU for cooperation in aviation security, marking the first agreement between the aviation groups. The companies aim to exploit joint synergies to enhance efficiency and security. Information and intelligence sharing will be a key area of cooperation and the parties will also work together on operational areas within and outside the UAE. Emirates Group Security will extend its security training and education programmes to Etihad Airways and will support Etihad in the development of its own security escort capability. In the longer term, Emirates Group Security will share the content and structure of its security development curriculum and work with Etihad Aviation Group in establishing an in house security education programme with possible university level accreditation. [more - original PR]