Emirates Group profit down 70% in 'turbulent' FY2017, remains 'optimistic for the future'

Emirates Group reported (11-May-2017) its 29th consecutive year of profit and business expansion in FY2016/17, ended 31-Mar-2017, despite a "turbulent" year for aviation and travel. Profit decreased 70% year-on-year to AED2.5 billion (USD680.5 million) and no dividend payment will be made to the Investment Corporation of Dubai, in line with the current business climate and to support future investment plans. Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum described 2016/17 as "one of our most challenging years to date" and said the company's investment in business capabilities and brand reputation helped it "weather the destabilising events which have impacted travel demand", including the Brexit vote, immigration challenges and terror attacks in Europe, new policies impacting air travel to the US, currency devaluation and fund repatriation issues in parts of Africa and the continued effect of the sluggish oil and gas industry on business confidence and travel demand. The group expects investments of AED13.7 billion (USD3.73 billion) in aircraft and equipment, the acquisition of companies, new facilities, technology and staff initiatives during 2016/17 to "further strengthen our resilience". The group increased its total workforce by 11% to more than 105,000. Sheikh Ahmed said: "We remain optimistic for the future of our industry, although we expect the year ahead to remain challenging with hyper competition squeezing airline yields, and volatility in many markets impacting travel flows and demand". [more - original PR]