Emirates Group implements measures to reduce expenses during coronavirus outbreak

Emirates Group implemented (22-Mar-2020) a series of measures to contain costs as the outlook for travel remains weak across markets in the short to medium term as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Details include:

Postponing or cancelling discretionary expenditure;

A freeze on all non essential recruitment and consultancy work;

Working with suppliers to find cost savings and efficiency;

Encouraging employees to take paid or unpaid leave in light of reduced flying capacity;

A temporary reduction of basic salary for the majority of Emirates Group employees for three months, ranging from 25% to 50%. Employees will continue to be paid their other allowances during this time. Junior level employees will be exempt from basic salary reduction;

Presidents of Emirates and dnata will take a 100% basic salary cut for three months. [more - original PR]