23-Mar-2020 2:00 PM
Emirates Group implements measures to reduce expenses during coronavirus outbreak
Emirates Group implemented (22-Mar-2020) a series of measures to contain costs as the outlook for travel remains weak across markets in the short to medium term as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Details include:
- Postponing or cancelling discretionary expenditure;
- A freeze on all non essential recruitment and consultancy work;
- Working with suppliers to find cost savings and efficiency;
- Encouraging employees to take paid or unpaid leave in light of reduced flying capacity;
- A temporary reduction of basic salary for the majority of Emirates Group employees for three months, ranging from 25% to 50%. Employees will continue to be paid their other allowances during this time. Junior level employees will be exempt from basic salary reduction;
- Presidents of Emirates and dnata will take a 100% basic salary cut for three months. [more - original PR]